Padma Lakshmi and Brett Kavanaugh

EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER, AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Celebrities – especially those who are survivors of sexual assault – are continuing to voice their anger over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who moved one step closer to a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land on Friday.

Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins, a crucial swing vote, announced that she will back the judge, who has been accused of sexual assault, as the upper house of Congress voted to end debate and send his nomination to the floor for a final vote.

During her 40-minute speech, Collins said the nominee deserves a presumption of innocence against the sexual allegation charges brought again him – and that idea ruffled the feathers of many celebrities.

Here's how some stars are reacting to the news:

In a series of tweets, "Top Chef" host and author Padma Lakshmi, who revealed last month that she had been date-raped when she was 16, voiced her frustration and reminded her followers Collins is up for re-election in 2020.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"Do we really, as a nation, have to constantly protest electing a child-molester (Roy Moore, who was lost the race Jeff Sessions' Alabama Senate seat) or a sexual abuser (Kavaugh) (sic), both of whom Trump supports," she tweeted. "Is this really the best you have @GOP? Where are the moderates? Where are any of your spines? This is so (expletive) embarrassing."

Do we really, as a nation, have to constantly protest electing a child-molester (Roy Moore) or a sexual abuser (Kavaugh), both of whom Trump supports. Is this really the best you have @GOP? Where are the moderates? Where are any of your spines? This is so goddamn embarrassing. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 5, 2018

"I can’t watch this anymore. This is such a letdown for women everywhere (Senator Collins)," she continued. "(Senator Collins) is up for re-election in 2020. We will not forget this, Senator," she said with the hashtag #VoteThemOut.

.@SenatorCollins is up for re-election in 2020. We will not forget this, Senator. #VoteThemOut — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 5, 2018

Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of 2008's "Milk," also called out Collins.

"Who in Maine is running against @SenatorCollins in 2020? Ready to help," he tweeted with the hashtag #BelieveSurvivors.

Who in Maine is running against @SenatorCollins in 2020? Ready to help. #BelieveSurvivors — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) October 5, 2018

Comedian and writer Christian Spicer also tweeted about Collins.

"To all the women looking to run and take @SenatorCollins seat from her, you have my support. 100%," he tweeted. "Her legacy will be one only of hatred, supporting the grotesque, and one that helped set civil rights and rights of women back a generation. What a disgrace."

To all the women looking to run and take @SenatorCollins seat from her, you have my support. 100%. Her legacy will be one only of hatred, supporting the grotesque, and one that helped set civil rights and rights of women back a generation. What a disgrace. — Christian Spicer (@spicer) October 5, 2018

Other stars traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in a Thursday protest, including Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski, who were arrested.

More: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Ford hearing: Celebrities react to the emotional testimony

More: Lena Dunham, Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Schumer among celebs protesting Kavanaugh confirmation

Day in celebrities

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com