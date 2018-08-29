Palos Verdes Peninsula —the hidden rural, coastal gem of Los Angeles

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. – Aarchan Joshi knows he is one of the lucky ones.

He lives in a home with a killer view of the Pacific Ocean, from Redondo Beach all the way to Malibu. It can even sometimes, smog permitting, also bring in downtown Los Angeles, even the Hollywood sign far away on top of Mount Wilson, dramatic photos he displays often on his Facebook page.

"It's a huge hidden secret," he admits.

Joshi is talking about the Palos Verdes Peninsula, a collection of four cities best known as just Palos Verdes, or PV – Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills and Rolling Hills Estates.

They all share this in common: the best coastal views in Los Angeles County, set against lush landscapes, rocks, mountains, cliffs and slopes. "The Hill" is 30 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles, but it's in an entirely different world.

Join us on a photo tour of PV by clicking through the gallery above.

PV is "rural with huge amounts of tracts of land where you can go hiking, biking and surfing ... and you've got these views. It's a peninsula, so you have the ocean on all three sides," says Joshi.

PV is at the tail end of the 22-mile bike ride that extends from Pacific Palisades, just north of Santa Monica down to the Redondo Beach area. Go up the hill, and you're in PV. Keep on driving all the way, and it's on to San Pedro.

From there, take a bridge to Long Beach and the California coast continues, down to Orange County beach communities Huntington, Newport and Laguna Beach, and eventually you'll hit San Diego.

Palos Verdes doesn't get the tourism love of a Santa Monica, Venice or Malibu in Los Angeles promotions, but that's a good thing, says Joshi. "We're far enough away geographically from Hollywood that they don't make it all the way down here. That's the thing about the Peninsula. You have to work to get here, which keeps it remote. And we like it this way."

Walking down Bluff Cove in Palos Verdes Estates

Jefferson Graham

The big local sports are cycling – serious bikers go up and down the hill, especially on weekends – and down on the bottom, in the water, there's surfing. This is huge in PV, especially in places like Bluff Cove and Lunada Bay. But be careful. Locals can get very territorial about outsiders joining their favorite surfing spot. For years, local police have been battling the "Bay Boys," a gang that discourages others from surfing in their beloved Lunada Bay spot of Palos Verdes Estates with violence and taunts. There is even a Wikipedia page about them.

The view of the South Bay and Los Angeles from Aarchan Joshi's deck in Palos Verdes Estates

Aarchan Joshi

If you go, some PV highlights:

• Terranea is a stunning seaside resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, where rooms can start at $400 and go all the way up to $1,000 plus a night. But you don't have to stay overnight to enjoy Terranea and its four swimming pools. Ocean access is free to all, walking trails abound and there are many restaurants with a view which are also open to the public.

• Wayfarers Chapel. The "Glass Church" was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright's son Lloyd in 1949 and whatever your religion, is a stunning showpiece of architecture, a chapel that's all windows, with views of trees and the coast.

• Bluff Cove. One of the best hikes in PV, on Paseo Del Mar in Palos Verdes Estates, just up the road from the Neighborhood Church, a former 32-bedroom, 15,000-square-foot estate that was turned into a place of worship in the 1950s. At the Cove, park the car and walk down the hill to the rocky coast, where you can watch the waves crash and enjoy the view from another side of the world.

• Eating with a view. If you like a good Starbucks or Subway, the only ones we know of that happen to have an ocean-view deck are at the corner of Hawthorne and Palos Verdes Drive, in the Golden Cove shopping center. (There's also a fine-dining Thai restaurant, Swan Thai, that shares the expansive deck with Starbucks and Subway, and the Admiral Risty restaurant next door, which has been offering its ocean-view dining since 1961.)

