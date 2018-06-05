The senior prom for Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School included standard fair for such occasions. Gowns, ties, music and dancing.

This prom also included 17 seconds of silence.

The school in Parkland was the scene of one of the nation's most devastating school shootings less than three months ago. On Saturday, the prom served as a celebration for the survivors and a memorial to the four seniors among the 17 students and staff killed in a teen's rampage on Valentine's Day.

The tragedy is never far away for these kids. Hours earlier, the father of one of the victims was heckled as he spoke at a demonstration outside an NRA convention in Dallas. Last week, the father of one of the fallen seniors filed suit against the school resource officer who elected not to enter the school during the carnage.

But on Saturday, a rainbow swept over the lake where many students posed for pre-prom photos.

Delaney Tarr, a student-turned-activist who now has more than 26,000 followers on Instagram, on Sunday posted a prom photo of herself and three friends, all dressed-out for the occasion.

"Last night was the only (and best) way to say goodbye to MSD," she said. "Love y’all."

Principal Ty Thompson tweeted photos of smiling teens from the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, about 30 miles southeast of the school. But he also tweeted a photo of a wall with photos and the message: "Keeping our Seniors who couldn’t be here in our hearts, we will always remember. #msdprom18"

The seniors who were killed included Meadow Pollack, whose father filed the suit, Nicholas Dworet, Joaquin Oliver and Carmen Schentrup.

Senior Nicole Barreto, 17, told the Sun Sentinel that Carmen, who had been in her Advanced Placement English Literature class, was in her thoughts. Classmate Carley Ogozaly told the Miami Herald the pink tulle gown she wore served as a homage to Meadow.

A pink stretch limo had "Princess Meadow" in large letters written across a long side window along with two crowns.

"This dress is completely Meadow; her whole family and friends have confirmed that," Ogozaly said. "And that's why I'm wearing it today. Because Meadow couldn't."

