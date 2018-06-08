NAPLES, Fla. — The teenager accused of killing 17 people at a Parkland, Florida high school in February said in a taped confession that he heard "voices" in his head and wanted someone to "just kill me," according to a transcript released Monday.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, told a detective that the voices in his head began after his father died, and worsened after his mother died of pneumonia, just months before the rampage. Cruz said the voice at one point told him to "Burn, kill, destroy."

Cruz also told police during the interview, conducted right after his arrest for spraying bullets into his classmates at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day, that the voices told him to buy a gun.

The transcript was released by Florida prosecutors on Monday and a video of portions of the confession will be released Tuesday.

At one point, the detective doing the interview, John Curcio, asked Cruz if he wanted a drink of cold water. Cruz replied, "I don't deserve it."

Curcio left the room briefly to get him a cup of water anyway. That's when Cruz, alone in the room, remarked that he wished he could be killed. Cruz continued to say on the recording that he deserved to die.

“I want to die. At the end, you’re nothing but worthless s---, dude. You deserve to die because you’re f---ing worthless and you f---ing (unintelligible) everyone. I want to die.”"

Details of the shooting are blacked out, but the transcript otherwise deals with the death of Cruz's parents, his penchant for killing animals, his former girlfriend, his brother, guns, suicide attempts and, especially, the voice.

