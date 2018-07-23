PC shipments fell as smartphone shipments grew in recent years, sparking a crisis among top PC makers. However, global PC shipments finally rose 0.7 percent during the fourth quarter of 2017, according to IDC, marking the first holiday quarter with growth in six years.

IDC reported that PC shipments stayed flat annually during the first quarter. But its preliminary Q2 numbers were better: PC shipments rose 2.7 percent year over year, the strongest quarterly growth rate since Q1 2012. All five market leaders – HP (NYSE: HPQ), Lenovo, Dell, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Acer – posted annual shipments growth during the quarter.

HP, which led the market with a 23.9 percent share, saw robust demand for its new 2-in-1 devices, particularly in North America. Lenovo, which claimed 22.1 percent of the market, benefited from its takeover of Fujitsu's PC business.

Dell claimed 18.1 percent of the market as sales rose across nearly all regions. But Apple, which held a 6.9 percent share, probably won't see its sales rise much until it updates its MacBook lineup later this year. The PC industry remains a slow-growth one, but these numbers indicate that smartphones won't replace PCs anytime soon.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

More: Voice assistants gain ground as many Americans talking to their devices: A Foolish Take

More: Venmo, Zelle and Cash App are tops in mobile peer-to-peer payments: A Foolish Take

More: Mobile apps: America's favorite fast-food apps for Android: A Foolish Take

Are PC sales making a comeback? Citi -- and HP investors -- hope so.

Getty Images

Leo Sun owns shares of Apple and HP. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has the following options: long January 2020 $150 calls on Apple and short January 2020 $155 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Offer from the Motley Fool: Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com