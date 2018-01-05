Tide detergent is displayed at a Costco store in Robinson Township, Pa.

Gene J. Puskar, AP

CINCINNATI — Procter & Gamble's lagging sales have shaken investors' confidence in its turnaround and may force the company to cut more jobs.

Shares of the maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers are down more than 20% in 2018 after yet another underwhelming quarter reported April 19. The company modestly beat expectations but disclosed shrinking profit margins and a softening sales outlook.

Local analysts say pressure is mounting on CEO David Taylor. If fourth-quarter results don't deliver better results and stronger fiscal year 2019 forecast, Taylor might unveil deeper cuts to mollify investors.

"Shareholders want sales growth and right now they're not getting it," said Jim Russell, principal at Bahl & Gaynor.

But to grow the $65 billion company, P&G needs to restore growth in its razor unit and fix past missteps in China, for starters.

This fiscal year, Cincinnati-based P&G has struggled with rising costs that are cutting into profits. Also, consumers are trading down to cheaper products, such as men who switch from Gillette's pricey FlexBall razor to a disposable Mach3.

Person throwing a mini-football to the Charmin mascot in front of a semi truck with Charmin marketing on it.

Procter & Gamble

To offset those impacts, P&G has continued to trim jobs. In this fiscal year alone, it has reduced more than 1,400 positions, including nearly 600 office jobs. Procter has also consolidated how it advertises, dealing with fewer agencies, cutting roughly $300 million in expenses this year.

A Plan B (or else)?

If meaningful growth continues to elude Procter, the company may be forced to make deeper cuts.

One job not yet quite in jeopardy: Taylor's.

Despite a bruising proxy fight last year that resulted in P&G critic and hedge fund investor Nelson Peltz joining the board in March, local experts believe Taylor has another year to show he can turn the company around.

Is new board member Peltz’s pick for next P&G CEO?

"I think there's intense pressure, but no danger the board will remove him (Taylor)," said Terry Kelly, principal at Bartlett & Co. He said P&G's problems are widespread in consumer products and there's no magic solution (or CEO) that can quickly fix them.

Joe Edelstein, a research analyst at Johnson Investment Counsel, said if Procter continues to produce mediocre results, there could be mounting pressure to replace Taylor late this year or next year.

"David Taylor is on the hot seat and he needs to prove his strategy by December," Edelstein said.

What's wrong – and what had better get better

From the start – six years and two CEOs ago – P&G's restructuring plan was all about cutting costs and reinvesting the savings back into the business to grow profits and sales.

But unfavorable currency rates wiped out most of the early savings. Procter has also jettisoned more than 100 slow-growing brands, but has struggled to grow its remaining business.

Taylor appeared to signal such a move during the latest conference call with analysts.

"We will make additional changes needed to accelerate progress," Taylor said. "We will continue to drive productivity improvement to lower cost and generate cash. This must accelerate even from today's pace."

The "accelerated" cuts could range from extra consolidation of marketing agencies to plans to close another North American plant to a headcount reduction numbering in the thousands. If Taylor chooses to cut management jobs, that could affect some of the 10,000 employees who work in greater Cincinnati.

"If he has a Plan B, he's more likely to announce it sooner than later," said Kyle Moore, a portfolio manager at Mariner Wealth Advisors.

