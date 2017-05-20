An 18th-century Arcadia in rural Devon. A subtropical seaside Cornish fantasy. An Elizabethan manor with a quintessential English garden. Victorian walled vegetable plots, orchards, parterres and pergolas, wildflower meadows, shady dells … U.K. accommodations site The Good Hotel Guide has chosen 20 of Great Britain’s best hotel gardens. (Dollar prices are accurate at publication but may change with exchange rates. Check hotel websites for special deals.)
20 of Great Britain’s most unusual hotels
Brooks Guesthouse, Bristol: It must have taken a leap of imagination to see the potential for a chic city guesthouse in a 1960s office block turned backpacker’s hostel – pure genius to provide additional accommodation by parking sleek, custom-built Airstream camper vans on the AstroTurf roof.
01 / 76
Brooks Guesthouse, Bristol: It must have taken a leap of imagination to see the potential for a chic city guesthouse in a 1960s office block turned backpacker’s hostel – pure genius to provide additional accommodation by parking sleek, custom-built Airstream camper vans on the AstroTurf roof.
01 / 76
Relax in these charming hotel courtyards
AC Palacio de Santa Paula, Autograph Collection, Granada, Spain: Couples will be perfectly content at this 75-room hotel, which includes a 16th-century convent and a 12th-century Moorish building. The romantic restaurant serves delicious Andalusian cuisine, the small gym comes with a Turkish bath and sauna, and rooms have dark wood and warm lighting. And the two courtyards, which are enhanced with fountains, graceful archways and original stonework, are the cherry on top.
01 / 11
AC Palacio de Santa Paula, Autograph Collection, Granada, Spain: Couples will be perfectly content at this 75-room hotel, which includes a 16th-century convent and a 12th-century Moorish building. The romantic restaurant serves delicious Andalusian cuisine, the small gym comes with a Turkish bath and sauna, and rooms have dark wood and warm lighting. And the two courtyards, which are enhanced with fountains, graceful archways and original stonework, are the cherry on top.
01 / 11
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com