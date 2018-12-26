PALM SPRINGS — The windmills. The giant swimming pools. The ode to mid-century modernism.
And did we mention the warm weather?
Those are the highlights for any visitor checking out the Palm Springs area in the winter, when many snowbirds come to visit for a weekend, a week or longer.
Palm Springs was put on the map in the 1940s and 1950s by Hollywood celebrities who enjoyed trekking some two hours from Los Angeles for lounging by the pools. Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Bob Hope all had homes in the area that today are available for viewing during tours. Statues of Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball and former mayor and singer Sonny Bono dot the downtown landscape.
Today, it's less of a Hollywood hangout, and many of the young visitors who come to Palm Springs may wonder who these Bob Hopes and Frank Sinatras are that they hear so much about, and celebrate when they drive down streets named after them.
But an international film festival does attract the young and old, and it celebrates its 30th anniversary when it begins again on January 3. Director Kenneth Branagh will be in attendance for his new film about William Shakespeare, All is True. t
Beyond the hip hotels (the Ace Hotel and Swim Club, Sagauro Hotel and Arrive Hotel) along with classic mid-century finds in the historic Tennis Club district (Desert Hills, Casa Cody), downtown is back to life again, after many years of store closures.
A shopping mall that was left dormant for years was upgraded in 2018 into a downtown plaza, anchored by a swanky new Kimpton hotel, the Rowan, Blaze Pizza, a Tommy Bahama clothing shop with adjoining Marlin Bar and the Juniper Table restaurant.
A new Hyatt in downtown is slated to open in 2019.
But who goes to Palm Springs to shop? It's those elaborate pools, those monuments to relaxation and opulence, that sets Palm Springs apart from many other communities.
Take a photo tour of Palm Springs in the slideshow above, and check out the pools, windmills and other local sights.
