Hotel tour: The legendary Villa d’Este on Lake Como, Italy

Like a fairy tale scene, the legendary Villa d’Este in Cernobbio, Italy, has commanded attention since it was transformed into a hotel in 1873 along the shores of Lake Como. It has hosted celebrities aplenty and diplomatic functions with great aplomb. Its loyal clientele of well-heeled travelers make the journey to this idyllic lakefront paradise year after year, some for as many as six decades. Click through the slideshow above to go inside the doors of one of Europe’s most famed addresses.

