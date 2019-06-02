OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — When you think of a Slurpee, you might think of a nice, iced beverage at 7-Eleven.

In this case, we're talking about a rare phenomenon when very chilly air hits salt water along the beach.

Professional photographer Stewart Smith is accustomed to beautiful sunsets and scenery.

A little more unusual and rare is a video he captured on Old Orchard Beach in Maine when ice formed on the salt water.

"This is rare but can happen in very cold air, when ice starts to form on the salt water," Tegna affiliate WCSH meteorologist Ryan Breton said in a Facebook post. "The waves chop whatever ice forms into little pieces, preventing it from forming a sheet of ice."

