Emergency personnel at Teterboro Airport as they expect a plane to land with flat tires in Teterboro on Tuesday August 21, 2018. The plane was diverted to an airport in Massachusetts.

After being diverted two times and burning out much of its fuel, a plane that blew out two tires upon takeoff from Teterboro Airport has landed at Stewart Airport in New Windsor, New York. No word on injuries.

The plane landed at runway 9, according to Stewart Airport traffic control broadcasts.

Before being directed to Stewart, the plane was expected to head to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in western Massachusetts, according to the Port Authority and the FAA.

Live flight data shows the diverted plane heading towards a different airport.

The plane took off from Teterboro at 10:50 a.m. and was headed to London Luton Airport in Luton, England, according to a statement from the FAA. The two left main tires blew out, according to Stewart Airport air traffic control broadcasts.

The plane had been in the air around the small airport after its landing gear allegedly malfunctioned, according to a CBS report.

Several outlets, including Politico New Jersey and TMZ reported rapper Post Malone is aboard the plane. When asked by the USA TODAY Network for comment, a representative for Malone declined. Post Malone is schedule to perform in England on Friday.

Emergency workers from Moonachie, Wood-Ridge, Wallington, Hasbrouck Heights, South Hackensack, Little Ferry and Port Authority Police were on scene on the west side of the airport. They could be seen leaving after the plane was diverted.

Cars were diverted onto Malcom Avenue, according to CBS New York.

