Not only is Atlanta the most innovative show on TV right now — it also has the hands-down best soundtrack.

Created by actor/musician Donald Glover, the Emmy-winning series follows a down-on-his-luck father, Ern (Glover), as he struggles to manage his cousin, an up-and-coming rapper who goes by "Paper Boi" (Brian Tyree Henry). By virtue of its subject matter, each episode features an eclectic mix of underground and mainstream hip-hop, as well as jazz, classical, funk and original tracks.

Ahead of Atlanta's second-season finale May 10 (FX, 10 ET/PT), music supervisors Jen Malone and Fam Rothstein share stories behind their favorite tunes this year.

(Warning: Some songs contain explicit language.)

Tay-K, The Race

Episode 1, "Alligator Man"

One of those beautiful, problematic choices. Here’s a song from a kid who’s mostly likely going to serve life in prison being scored to the background of a robbery. The judge said in this case that it’s troubling the song is so popular, but black music from a teenager comes at a premium when it feels authentic. Now everyone can be (disrespectful) to their parents and get on Dr. Phil. – Rothstein

Curtis Mayfield, When Seasons Change

Episode 1, "Alligator Man"

This song felt really on the nose but in the right way. Sonically, we liked the landscape of the lyrics being so tied into the narrative of the season. – Rothstein

Clark County, Yoohoo

Episode 2, "Sportin' Waves"

That was the song from the (fake) commercial written by (Donald's brother and creative partner) Stephen Glover. It shows his dexterity as a writer, to be able to bounce from capitalist rap to trap-friendly, East Atlanta sensibilities just like Paper Boi. This is one of the shorter spots in the show, but I love any moment for original music. We live in a "secure the bag" culture, so to be able to make a song about a brand a rapper probably has no business endorsing is great. – Rothstein

6lack, Prblms

Episode 3, "Money Bag Shawty"

We wanted a song that set the mood, and this has been one of my favorite songs forever. Urn and Arthur were having a heart-to-heart moment, so we didn’t want it to be too distracting. It was that puzzle piece that fit in perfectly. And of course, it's a song that would be playing at a strip club. – Malone

SahBabii, Marsupial Superstars (feat. T3)

Episode 3, "Money Bag Shawty"

Melodically, there’s no one better in all music than Young Thug, but SahBabii feels more refined and just as fun. Most of his music feels like he could’ve scored any of the Mario Kart games. – Rothstein

Harry Belafonte and Miriam Makeba, My Angel (Malaika)

Episode 4, "Helen"

This song works beautifully on so many levels. It’s a Swahili love song, with Miriam singing in Swahili and Harry singing the English translation. It’s like a lullaby. The duet really fits that visual of Urn and Van in bed with their backs to each other, with so much physical and emotional space between them (after) their breakup. It speaks volumes about where their relationship is and the outcome of the fight they had. – Malone

Stevie Wonder, Evil

Episode 6, "Teddy Perkins"

Donald wrote that episode, so that's the song he had in mind from the very beginning. It was kind of a non-negotiable which fit the story just perfect. When they’re writing something into the script, there’s a huge purpose behind it and it sort of speaks for itself. – Malone

Gizzle, Oh Na Na

Episode 7, "Champagne Papi"

I was just really excited to have a female rapper in the show. Of course, we've had Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, but Gizzle is different because she's a very prolific songwriter who's also a performer in her own right. She does a series called "7 Days" where she records a record in seven days and Oh Na Na is from her "7 Days in Atlanta" EP. – Malone

Fuego, Cuando Suena El Bling

Episode 7, "Champagne Papi"

At the end of the Drake (mansion party) episode, we had the Spanish-language version of Hotline Bling. That was a writers' room choice, and I think they had that ready to go before they even wrote the episode. It's one of those rare covers that's more enjoyable than the original. – Rothstein

EarthGang, Meditate (feat. J.I.D.)

Episode 8, "Woods"

We’ve been fans since Season 1 and have been trying to find a home for them. It hits that authenticity that we always try to achieve of exactly what Paper Boi would be listening to in his house. They have a different vibe than a lot of other contemporary trap artists from Atlanta because they have a funk and soul sound within their verses and hooks. This record also samples a Danish pop artist (Oh Land), which I love. – Malone

Amindi K. Fro$t, Cocoa Butter Shawty

Episode 8, "Woods"

You won't be able to find this on most streaming platforms. It’s just a relatively unknown song that just exists on SoundCloud. With this show, if we’re able to find something we like, we try to get it in. – Rothstein

Them Too, Am I a Good Man

Episode 9, "North of the Border"

It’s an old, super deep-cut soul song that has been sampled in tons of hip-hop records. It works for the scene, setting the mood after Urn got his (expletive) beat and everyone is in the car driving home in silence reflecting on the surreal situation that they just went through in the whole episode. The song was able to fit the silence of the scene as you go into the credits. – Malone

