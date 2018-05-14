This 2006 shows the indoor water park at Mount Olympus Water and Theme Park.

Journal Sentinel file photo

A brawl that broke out at a Wisconsin water park on Mother's Day with people throwing chairs, garbage cans and food started when someone took a chair from another group's table, according to police.

The melee at Mount Olympus Water and Theme Park was captured on cellphones and video of the mayhem over something so minor was posted on social media.

Lake Delton police anticipate filing charges.

Authorities were sent to Mount Olympus at 4:15 p.m. Sunday. The large water park features both indoor and outdoor pools, roller coasters, go-karts and other amusements. Its faux Roman Colosseum and huge Trojan horse are a fixture on the main drag through the popular tourist destination.

"Police learned that the fight started over something as ridiculous as a person taking a chair from a different group's table within the water park," according to a news release on the police department website.

By the time police arrived, the fight was over. Officers talked to witnesses and looked at video shot by bystanders. It's unclear if there were injuries.

The police chief said in the release that he was "disappointed that cooler heads did not prevail" and an argument over a chair escalated into a brawl at a family-oriented business.

Mount Olympus officials are cooperating with police, according to a statement released Monday afternoon by Director of Safety Jason Hammond, who thanked officers for their quick response.

"Mt. Olympus is very disappointed to have had an altercation between several of our guests this past weekend. Guest safety is always our first priority. We are thankful that no one was seriously injured."

