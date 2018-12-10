MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A couple is accused of trying to kill their 10-year-old border collie because they couldn't afford to keep him.

Scout might have believed his owners were taking him out for a walk through the woods. Instead, 26-year-old Keith Ropp and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Carly McBride, shot him six times with a BB gun, CBS Philadelphia reports.

When he didn't die, the couple took him to a veterinary clinic.

“They called and they said they were hiking in the woods and that someone had shot their dog with a BB gun and ran off,” the clinic’s Randi Vidal told CBS Philly.

Seeing the wounded animal and hearing the couple's story, the veterinarian staff's suspicions proved right when they called the police: The couple told officers they tried killing Scout because "he was too expensive to take care of."

CBS Philly reports Ropp and McBridge were charged with charged with possession of weapons for an unlawful purpose and soon, animal cruelty.

Scout is expected to be OK. One of the doctors at the vet plans to adopt him.

