Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on May 22, 2018, defended his Iran policy speech from the day before, saying "it's not a fantasy" to expect Iran not to allow groups its supports to fire its missiles at the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Oren Dorell, USA TODAY

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the United States would leave negotiations with North Korea if the upcoming meeting on leader Kim Jong Un's nuclear program goes south.

“A bad deal is not an option. The American people are counting on us to get this right. If the right deal is not on the table, we will respectfully walk away,” Pompeo said in his opening remarks for a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

The nation's top diplomat said Tuesday that the United States is still working toward holding a historic summit with North Korea on June 12 in Singapore.

