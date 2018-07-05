Her Holiness Rihanna answered everyone's prayers at the Met Gala.
While other attendees of the fashion fundraising event in New York wore cross necklaces and religious-looking veils to stick to the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, Rihanna took it to the next level, per usual.
The singer, a gala co-host, dressed in what can best be described as "glittery pope-wear," and reminded everyone why she always wins the carpet on the first Monday in May.
Fans applauded Rihanna's Margiela-designed version of the papal crown and cape on Twitter.
What happens when you combine high fashion with a dose of religion? The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute celebrated its new exhibit, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Monday night. Stars embraced the theme of the installation on the red carpet both literally and figuratively.
