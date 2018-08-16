A power outage plunged Washington’s Reagan National Airport into darkness for about an hour late Wednesday.

The incident did not make a major impact on flights, but it did lead to some dramatic scenes at the close-to-downtown Washington-area airport. Passengers at the airport took to social media with pictures of dark terminal areas. 

“Really? A power outage at the airport? *sigh*,” a customer tweeted at 9:42 p.m. on Wednesday. "Great video of the moment the lights went out @Reagan_Airport," tweeted another

Despite the electricity problems – an issue with a power feed from Dominion Virginia Power was cited – the situation had a minimal impact on flight operations at the airport. 

“Arrival and departure flights were halted temporarily, but resumed operations after a short time,” reports WUSA-TV of Washington. “The runway lights were still working, as well as some of the lights on the outside.” 

Andrew Trull, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority that operates that airport, told NBC that “a majority of the flights (had) already landed or departed" by the time the power went out a little before 10 p.m. local time. 

The biggest issue for passengers appeared to be collecting luggage, with the outage affecting both the baggage carousels and the lights surrounding them. 

“Lone guy handing bags out by hand calling flight numbers,” tweeted another airport customer Wednesday night. 

"I'd like to get my luggage," another woman, who was not identified, said to NBC. "It's out there somewhere."

ARCHIVESVietnam Airlines shows off first 787 at D.C.'s National Airport  

First look: Vietnam Airlines' new Boeing 787 Dreamliner
01 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
02 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
03 / 47
The premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
04 / 47
The cockpit of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
05 / 47
Visiting media snap photos in the economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
06 / 47
The premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
07 / 47
The business class cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
08 / 47
Airline crew walk in front of the aircraft ahead of a special ceremony to celebrate Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
09 / 47
The business class cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
10 / 47
The business class cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
11 / 47
The business class cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
12 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
13 / 47
A Southwest Airlines 737 passes within view of Vietnam Airlines' first Dreamliner at Washington's Reagan National Airport on Monday, July 6, 2015.
14 / 47
The premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
15 / 47
Boeing celebrates its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
16 / 47
The business class cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
17 / 47
The premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
18 / 47
The premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
19 / 47
The view from the rear of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
20 / 47
The premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
21 / 47
The premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
22 / 47
Economy class seat-back entertainment screens on Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner as seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
23 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
24 / 47
Dimming windows are seen on Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
25 / 47
Boeing celebrates its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
26 / 47
Boeing celebrates its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
27 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
28 / 47
The premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
29 / 47
Visiting media snap photos in the premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
30 / 47
The business class cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
31 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
32 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
33 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
34 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
35 / 47
Boeing celebrates its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
36 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
37 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
38 / 47
A lavatory with a baby-changing area in the economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
39 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
40 / 47
Boeing celebrates its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
41 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
42 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
43 / 47
The business class cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
44 / 47
The premium economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
45 / 47
Boeing celebrates its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
46 / 47
The economy cabin of Vietnam Airlines' first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen during a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
47 / 47
Boeing celebrated its first Vietnam Airlines 787 Dreamliner at a special ceremony at Washington's Reagan National Airport on July 6, 2015.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com