ST. LOUIS — On the surface, it looked like a pretty stingy tip. After all, a Powerball ticket only costs two bucks.
But if it’s a winning ticket – well, then it’s the tip of a lifetime.
A Missouri bartender tells the CBS station in St. Louis, one of her regular customer likes to buy rounds for the house – but he prefers Powerball to a pilsner.
Taylor Russey received one as a tip.
It was worth $50,000 in the October 19th drawing!
Maybe the next round is on her.
