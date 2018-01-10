WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will host a news conference Monday to hail a revised U.S. trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.

Trump tweeted that he would speak with reporters at 11 a.m. EDT in the White House Rose Garden.

"Late last night, our deadline, we reached a wonderful new Trade Deal with Canada, to be added into the deal already reached with Mexico," Trump had tweeted earlier in the morning.

U.S. and Canadian officials announced the new deal overnight. The U.S. had imposed a deadline of midnight Sunday with Canada to reach a new three-country deal.

If Trump takes questions from reporters, he may also discuss other issues embroiling his administration, including the embattled Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh and his dispute with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

It's unclear whether he will take questions, though. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that Trump will "make remarks" on the new trade agreement.

The new trade deal is designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump has denounced as unfair to the United States. The new agreement includes new rules for the movement of products between the three countries, and even a new name.

"The new name will be The United States Mexico Canada Agreement, or USMCA," Trump tweeted. "It is a great deal for all three countries."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has argued with Trump over trade in recent months, is scheduled to hold his own news conference Monday.

