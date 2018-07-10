President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un during their June meeting in Singapore.

Susan Walsh, AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Sunday he is looking forward to a second meeting soon with Kim Jong Un, as he hailed a weekend conference between his secretary of State and the North Korean leader.

Trump did not provide a date or location for a follow-up summit.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "had a good meeting with Chairman Kim today in Pyongyang," Trump tweeted. "Progress made on Singapore Summit Agreements! I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim again, in the near future."

.@SecPompeo had a good meeting with Chairman Kim today in Pyongyang. Progress made on Singapore Summit Agreements! I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim again, in the near future. pic.twitter.com/bUa2pkq80s — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2018

Trump and Kim met in Singapore in June, and that summit ended with Kim's pledge to de-nuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Foreign policy analysts have questioned whether Kim is living up to that commitment, but Trump has defended the North Korean dictator.

Trump previously mentioned a second meeting while he was attending high-level meetings at the United Nations.

During a political rally last month in West Virginia, Trump mentioned letters from Kim.

"He wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters," Trump said. "We fell in love.”

