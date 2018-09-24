NEW YORK – President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared to close the door on a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the United Nations General Assembly, saying he had no plans to hold such a meeting this week.

Trump wrote that "despite requests," he did not foresee the meeting taking place, even though Iran – and its nuclear program – is expected to be a central issue for Trump when he chairs a high-profile meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday.

"Maybe someday in the future," Trump posted on Twitter. "I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man!"

Trump's tweet came just hours after Rouhani said he would not meet with Trump. In an interview with NBC News, Rouhani said “there is no such program for a meeting.” He accused the Trump administration of escalating tensions between the two countries.

In the days leading up to the U.N. meetings, White House aides suggested Trump might take a meeting with Rouhani if one was requested, but that he wasn't actively seeking it. The question of whether or not the two would meet hung over the first day of sessions in New York.

Analysts say it is not in Rouhani's interest to meet with Trump because it would not sit well with hardliners in his own country and also because the U.S. broke with allies by pulling out of the Iran nuclear agreement in May. France and other signatories have sought to retain the deal. Rouhani may be waiting to see whether or not Trump wins a second term in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has reimposed tough economic sanctions that were lifted as part of the nuclear agreement, and more stringent penalties are set to take effect in November.

"The United States is not capable of bringing our oil exports to zero," Rouhani said. "It's a threat that is empty of credibility. Perhaps on this path, we will sustain certain pressures but certainly the United States will not reach its objective."

