WASHINGTON – The second meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is coming soon, but this time it likely won't be in Singapore, Trump said Tuesday.

"Singapore was fantastic, but we'll probably do a different location," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We're talking about three or four different locations."

The timing, he said, "won't be too far away."

Speaking later to reporters on Air Force One as he flew to a rally in Iowa, the president said the meeting wouldn't happen until after the November election.

"I just can't leave now," he said.

Trump did not specify possible venues, but didn't discount the suggestion of his Mar-a-Lago golf estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Kim would "probably like that," Trump said. "I'd like that, too. I think it would be good. But we'll see."

In discussing North Korea after announcing the resignation of United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, Trump again praised what he called Kim's moves toward denuclearization since their first summit over the summer in Singapore.

"You have no nuclear tests, you have no (test) rockets," Trump said. "And we have a very good relationship with Chairman Kim, which is very important."

"I like him; he likes me," Trump said of his North Korean counterpart.

Some foreign policy analysts questioned whether Kim's pledges to dismantle parts of his nuclear weapons programs are cosmetic or substantive. They noted that North Korea has yet to provide an inventory of its nuclear weapons facilities and capabilities, and evidence suggests Kim is continuing his human rights abuses.

Olivia Enos, a policy analyst with the Asian Studies Center at The Heritage Foundation, said a second Trump-Kim summit is much too soon.

"The U.S. got little out of the Singapore summit, and little progress on denuclearization has been made since," Enos said. "A second summit likely won’t move the needle on denuclearization and will have the effect of sanitizing the reputation" of Kim.

Trump called North Korea a good news story, and that a second Kim meeting will move forward.

"It is happening," Trump said. "We're setting that up right now."

Trump later discussed the upcoming summit with secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who just returned from his own meeting with Kim in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.

Pompeo told reporters at the White House that North Korea remains committed to denuclearization, though "there’s still a long way to go and much work to do." Still, he said there is "a path" to that "ultimate goal."

Aaron David Miller, a former State Department official for Republican and Democratic presidents, noted that Trump and Kim are planning to meet again at a time when North and South Korea are negotiating a better relationship between themselves.

The real goal here may be a more peaceful and stable Korean Peninsula with less nuclear weapons, as opposed to what some diplomats call "complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization," or CVID.

"We're not going to see CVID for decades," Miller said. "If at all."

