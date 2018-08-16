WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: US President Donald Trump waves as he returns from Kansas City, Missouri to the White House on July 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: 1004878008

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to sue drugmakers that manufacture opioids, mimicking an approach embraced by several states wrestling with huge increases in overdose deaths.

During a Cabinet meeting, the president asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to bring a lawsuit against companies marketing opioids and tasked him with looking into drug trafficking from China and Mexico, which he accused of “sending their garbage and killing our people.”

“It’s almost a form of warfare,” Trump said.

The federal government has joined several lawsuits filed by state governments. This week, New York state was the latest to sue Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, alleging that the company downplayed the risk of addiction in its marketing.

Trump declared the opioid crisis a national health emergency in October. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that 72,000 Americans died of a drug overdose last year, a 10 percent increase over 2016.

