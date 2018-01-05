Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles during a visit to Catalyst Inc. Science Park in Belfast, Ireland.

Pool, Getty Images

Only twelve more days until the royal wedding everyone is waiting for.

So who landed a coveted invite to the May 19 nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? And how will this wedding rank on the star power meter?

600 people will be in the chapel for the nuptials and at the luncheon reception — but who is actually on the closely-guarded guest list?

The palace hasn't released an official guest list, but here's who we're expecting to be there, including some likely A-listers.

Markle's past as an actress is likely to bring along some added star power, says Katie Nicholl, author of Harry: Life, Loss, and Love

"Harry knows a lot of famous people, so I think it was always going to be a star-studded wedding," she said. "But Meghan brings a sprinkle of Hollywood star dust to the church which is what makes this guest list so exciting."

Actress Priyanka Chopra is one of the celebrities who have confirmed they will attend.

Serena Williams has not officially confirmed her plans, but her more than four-year-long friendship with Markle makes experts think she is likely to be there.

"Serena Williams without any question, she’ll be on the list," British public relations consultant and royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said.

Fitzwiliams said others who will "undoubtedly be there" thanks to their friendship with Markle include British actress Millie Mackintosh, stylist Jessica Mulroney, designer Misha Nonoo and Soho House consultant Markus Anderson.

Friends of Harry expected to attend include British singers Joss Stone and Ellie Goulding, according the Nicholl.

Sir Elton John is also expected to attend, although he hasn't confirmed it publicly.

"I’d be surprised if Elton isn’t there," Nicholl said. "He has worked closely with Harry to promote AIDS awareness, and I know they get along well. Diana and Elton were great friends, so I expect we will see him there even if he doesn’t perform."

After Mel B confirmed she was invited to the wedding, speculation increased that the rest of the Spice Girls will also attend. Victoria Beckham and husband David Beckhamalso attended Prince William and Duchess Kate's wedding in 2011.

"The rumor is the Spice Girls will perform. If they do, it will certainly make this a royal wedding to remember. I know Harry used to have a thing for the Spice Girls, Baby (Emma Bunton) in particular, and Meghan was apparently a fan," Nicholl said. "She’s all about girl power so it would be an apt choice and a real highlight of the night."

As for family guests, the palace confirmed that Harry's late mother's two sisters and brother are invited and one of her elder sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes, 61, will give a reading at the ceremony.

Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, and father, Thomas Markle, have also been confirmed.

As for Markle not inviting her estranged half-siblings, Fitzwilliams says even in royal weddings there's no obligation to invite someone you're not close with.

“We’ve heard all sorts of reports over the months that they’re not close and if you’re not close to someone there’s no reason that you should automatically invite them," he said. "It’s just simply imperative that the focus is for a happy day on the bride and groom and that the guests who are there are guests who they want to invite not guests that they feel that they have to invite.”

The special day will also be shared with a few thousand lucky spectators.

The couple invited 2,640 people to watch arrivals and departures from St George’s Chapel .

The attendees will include 1,200 people from a diverse range of backgrounds nominated by authorities in nine of the United Kingdom’s regions, as well as charity workers, local school children, and employees of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fairy-tale romance The newly-engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ventured on their first official engagement in Nottingham, England on Dec. 1, 2017. 01 / 19 The newly-engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ventured on their first official engagement in Nottingham, England on Dec. 1, 2017. 01 / 19

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com