High schoolers don't just go to prom hand-in-hand with dates. They also have their smartphones.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The prom-posal, accepted. The dress, bought. And the after party, planned. For many students, prom is an iconic night to commemorate their four years in high school and celebrate with friends.

But in an instant, the special night could turn tragic.

In the wake of the devastating Parkland, Fla., school shooting and as a debate rages across the USA over school safety, security experts and school officials say there's no new cause for heightened concern this year.

Unless a school faces a specific threat or conflict between students, "there's no need to overact in the name of Parkland," said school safety expert Kenneth Trump.

Author of Proactive School Security and Emergency Preparedness Planning and president of National School Safety and Security Services, Trump has worked with educators for 30 years across the country to ensure schools have thorough safety plans in place in case of an emergency.

"The more we find people focused on grasping for extreme security measures and increased perceptions of security, the less prepared they are in the fundamentals of security," he said.

For example, having chaperones spread throughout a room rather than clumped off in a corner or using walkie-talkies for instant communication rather than cell phones that require service can make a huge difference in case of an emergency, Trump said.

While security concerns at prom historically have centered around drugs and alcohol, a Wisconsin dance turned violent two years ago when a student shot two others leaving the event. A police officer providing security fatally shot 18-year-old Jakob Wagner, who had opened fire at his classmates outside the school. The two shooting victims survived.

Outside a California homecoming dance in 2009, a brutal gang rape left a teen in critical condition after a group of teenagers and young men assaulted the girl. As many as 20 bystanders did nothing for hours as dance goers nearby remained unaware.

Security expert and author of Security Expert's Guide to Premise Liability Litigation, Chris McGoey stressed the importance of controlling building entrances and exits. "If you have any additional security, have them outside the event," he said.

In many cases, proms are held off-campus at rented sites. While these situations make security more difficult, having chaperones scope out floor plans ahead of time can bolster safety, McGoey added.

There's no crystal ball for prom security, and schools need to follow the plans they already have in place, McGoey said. "You can't protect at the extreme level at all schools at every event," he said.

Los Angeles School Police Sergeant Julie Spry said every prom in the L.A. Unified School District will have at least two school police officers present. In almost all cases, those officers will be ones that students see every day at school.

In Fairfax County, Va., proms will also have two officers present and students must have all non-student guests preapproved, John Torre, a school district security spokesman, said.

Spry called it a "team effort" among students, parents, chaperones and officers to keep proms safe, and stressed the "see something, say something" security motto.

L.A.'s school police have worked with schools for 60 years and have clear procedures for every type of incident. Spry said, adding, "prom for us is not new."

For Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a gunman killed 17 students and teachers in a Valentine's Day rampage, prom instead will be focused on honoring the victims come May 5 when the dance is scheduled at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach. A memorial service for the seniors who would have shared the special night with their classmates is planned.

Follow Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller

Other stories to get you ready for prom from USA TODAY:

Gender and prom: Teens are breaking old rules about gender. Now they want to change old rules about prom.

Prom fashion: How prom fashion has evolved from ubiquitous gowns to include DIY and gender fluid options

Prom on a budget: Is it even possible to do prom on a budget? Yes, here's how

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com