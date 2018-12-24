LOUISVILLE, Ky. – U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is keeping up with his annual celebration of "Festivus" by airing silly and semi-serious grievances at political opponents and allies ahead of Christmas Day.
"You'll be surprised to learn I have some grievances with people in Washington, fellow members and others," Paul, R-Ky., tweeted Sunday. "It’s time to talk about them now, because it’s the holiday season."
Author Daniel O'Keefe created Festivus, the made-up Dec. 23 holiday popularized in the late 1990s by the TV sitcom "Seinfeld." It calls on people to voice disappointments with others over the last year.
Paul has been doing this on Twitter since 2016.
Among the targets of Kentucky's junior senator this year were President Donald Trump's staffing problems, Republican Sens. Lindsay Graham and Ted Cruz, neo-conservative "warmongers" and liberals, in general. He also added his take on whether "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie.
One person noticeably absent on Paul's list was Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes, who mocked the senator at the annual Fancy Farm picnic this year for being beaten up by his neighbor, Rene Boucher, a retired physician who attacked the senator last year over yard debris.
Paul suffered five broken ribs and bruised lungs, and Boucher was sentenced to 30 days for assaulting a member of Congress.
But few others are spared Paul's dry wit.
The annual mix of jokes and biting criticism confused some followers of the libertarian-leaning senator's Twitter feed. Among those who didn't get what was going on was New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman who asked: "What is happening with this feed today?"
"Same thing as every Festivus Maggie," Doug Stafford, Paul's chief strategist, tweeted in response. "Follow along."
Like everything on social media, there are mixed reactions to Paul's attempt at humor, with some appreciating his Gen-X '90s nostalgia while others consider it obnoxious fodder.
But it's clear that Paul isn't letting it go.
One moment of bipartisanship that could lead to actual policy change during Paul’s "Festivus" rant were his tweets about criminal justice reform, which Congress approved before the year ended.
Paul worked closely with Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, on the legislation, and the two want to go further in overhauling the federal system, including U.S. marijuana laws, at least according to their online exchange.
