Rapper Juelz Santana, indicted May 2, 2018, on two federal firearms charges, released three of his own albums in 2003 and 2005 and has been featured on others since then.

Walik Goshorn/MediaPunch/IPx via AP

NEWARK, N.J. — Rapper Juelz Santana was indicted Wednesday on two federal firearms charges after authorities said he brought a loaded .38-caliber Derringer to Newark Liberty International Airport.

Santana, whose real name is Laron L. James, is accused of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and attempting to carry a weapon on an aircraft, federal court documents show.

The 36-year-old resident of Totowa, N.J., paced nervously after bringing his carry-on to a security checkpoint about 6 p.m. ET March 9, according to the original criminal complaint.

Santana asked staff to screen his bag "expeditiously" because he was about to miss his flight to San Francisco, which was departing in about 25 minutes.

A Transportation Security Administration agent spotted the gun on an X-ray and contacted police with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

After seeing his bag was drawing scrutiny, Santana left the airport in a taxi, the document shows.

Santana previously had been convicted of a felony drug crime, according to the charging document. His driver's license and boarding pass, which were left behind, identified him.

Authorities found the pistol in the carry-on bag loaded with two .38-caliber rounds.

The rapper, who released three of his own albums in 2003 and 2005 and has been featured on others since then, faces up to 10 years in prison for each charge, according to federal law.

Santana was charged with the federal firearms crimes March 11, turned himself in March 12 and spent nearly a month in custody before posting bail and being released in early April to the custody of his mother.

