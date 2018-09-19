LOS ANGELES -- Six more women may be victims of sexual assault by a prominent orthopedic surgeon who was featured in a TV reality dating show, and his girlfriend, authorities said Wednesday.

The six potential victims are in addition to two women who have already alleged that Grant William Robicheaux and girlfriend Cerissa Laura Riley lured them from local bars and festivals by drugging and then involving them in sexual acts, the Orange County, California, District Attorney's office reports.

Two of the latest potential victims were from out of state, said office Chief of Staff Susan Kang Schroeder, but they could still testify at a trial. She said the victims met the suspects under different circumstances.

"We are very encouraged that the victims would feel confident in the legal system and come forward," Schroeder said.

District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said Tuesday there could be many victims, based on videos and photos seized as part of a search of Robicheaux's apartment, and urged them to step forward. The materials showed other women involved in sex acts with the suspects, including some who appeared to be drunk or drugged.

Robicheaux was featured on a Bravo TV show called "Online Dating Rituals of the American Male." He and Riley are free on bail pending arraignment scheduled for Oct. 25.

One woman contacted by the TV show "Inside Edition" said Robicheaux tried to sexually assault her in his home in Newport Beach, California, where he has his medical practice. She told Inside Edition they met on the dating app Tinder and described him as “disgusting.”

“He just kept trying to rip my clothes off and I kept saying 'I’m not ready for that,'” Lauren Hayden said in a clip from the TV news show.

