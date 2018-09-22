Six of Rep. Paul Gosar's siblings have appeared in online ads asking Arizona voters to back David Brill, their brother's Democratic opponent in November.

The stunning public endorsement underscores the family's rancorous relationship with the conservative firebrand who has represented Arizona's 4th Congressional District since 2011.

"It would be difficult to see my brother as anything but a racist," sister Grace Gosar says in an ad for Brill.

"I think my brother has traded a lot of the values we had at our kitchen table," sister Joan Gosar says in another.

The public estrangement of Gosar from his brothers and sisters first became publicly known a year ago, when they expressed their dismay for Gosar's political views in a letter to the "Kingman Daily Miner."

But the family's latest intervention in Gosar's political career reveals the depths of the gap between one of the most conservative members of Congress and the people who have known him all of his life.

Gosar did not respond to an "Arizona Republic" request for comment late Friday.

The Gosar clan, all of whom live outside Arizona, first went public with their differences over their brother's views after he suggested that liberal donor George Soros may have been a Nazi collaborator as a youth in an interview with "Vice News" for HBO.

Since then, the family has peppered the four-term congressman with insults on social media.

Gosar, who grew up in western Wyoming, represents the 4th Congressional District, the state's most Republican-leaning. It spans northwest Arizona, from the Nevada border down to Yuma and sweeps across the rural outskirts of the East Valley.

In interviews with "The Republic," several of his siblings acknowledged they were no longer close to their brother because of the intensity of their disagreement with his publicly stated views.

They also acknowledged that their parents' political views are more closely aligned with Paul Gosar's than their own.

