According to reports, Roman Polanski is planning to sue the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences following his expulsion.

Filmmaker Roman Polanski is not taking his expulsion from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences lying down, according to reports.

The Chinatown director has threatened to sue the Academy for not be granted a hearing following the decision, The Hollywood Reporter and the Los Angeles Times report. The news outlets say they obtained copies of a letter sent by Polanski's attorney, Harland Braun, to the organization Tuesday morning.

"We are not here contesting the merits of the expulsion decision, but rather your organization’s blatant disregard of its own Standards of Conduct in, as well as its violations of the standards required by California Corporations Code," a letter states, according to the outlets.

USA TODAY's requests for comment were from Braun were not immediately returned. USA TODAY has also reached out to the Academy for comment on Braun's Tuesday letter.

The Academy revealed on May 3 that Polanski, 84, and Bill Cosby, who was recently convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, had been expelled.

"The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors met on (May 1) and has voted to expel actor Bill Cosby and director Roman Polanski from its membership in accordance with the organization's Standards of Conduct," read a statement issued by the Academy. "The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity."

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Braun emphasized he and his client were seeking only "a hearing, a chance to present his side."

"What I would hope is that (the Academy's legal team) would say, 'Let's avoid an expensive lawsuit. Let's just start over. We'll rescind the expulsion and we'll put him on notice that we're thinking of expelling him and we'll give you the opportunity to present your case,'" Braun said. "That's the only rational thing. Otherwise, we've got to go to court and get a judge to rule that the academy has to follow its own rules, which should be a no-brainer."

Following the expulsion, Braun told USA TODAY that Polanski's case was mishandled.

"The rules provide that (targets) have an opportunity to present their side and I was looking forward to presenting (Polanski's) side," he said in an interview. "It reflects very poorly on the academy that they would just do this" before hearing from the filmmaker.

The academy's response is that the Board of Governors has the right to take action on any matter if it relates to a member’s status and standards of conduct, said Teni Melidonian, spokeswoman for the academy.

"Per the academy’s bylaws, Article 10, Section 3: Any member of the academy may be suspended or expelled for cause by the Board of Governors. Expulsion or suspension as herein provided for shall require the affirmative vote of not less than two-thirds of all the Governors."

Polanski, who received Oscar nods for writing and directing throughout his career and took home a statuette in 2003 for The Pianist, plead guilty to statutory rape in a plea bargain in the late '70s. In 1977 he plead guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl and fled the country.

The accuser, now in her 50s, says she's forgiven Polanski and thinks the case should end, but the Oscar-winning director remains a fugitive. He is unable to return to the U.S. without being jailed for rape and fleeing justice under an order issued by a Los Angeles judge in August.

The Academy formalized new procedures for evaluating its membership earlier this year in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations sweeping Hollywood.

In an interview with Newsweek Polska published this week, and conducted prior to his expulsion, Polanski slammed the Me Too movement as "collective hysteria" and "total hypocrisy."

He said people were adopting the hashtag unifying victims of sexual assault and harassment "chiefly out of fear."

