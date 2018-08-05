WASHINGTON — House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi threw Republicans a wad of political catnip Tuesday morning when she said Democrats would like to reopen the Republican tax cut law if they regain the majority.

At a breakfast hosted by Politico, Pelosi was asked to respond to a new Republican ad that says if she becomes speaker, the California Democrat will institute a single-payer health care system and roll back the GOP tax cuts.

“The second part there is accurate,” Pelosi responded. “I do think we should revisit the tax legislation in … a bipartisan transparent way.”

She blasted the GOP bill as a giveaway to the wealthy and said she would like to renegotiate the package — though she did not say specifically what changes Democrats would seek.

“I do object to what they did in the dark of night speed of light put forth something that gives 83 percent of the benefits” to top earners and big corporations, Pelosi said.

Republicans pounced on her comments within minutes, vowing the use her comments in ads as the two parties battle for control of the House in the November elections.

Did everyone just see that during @NancyPelosi's #PlaybookInterview? @JakeSherman asked her whether she'd "raise taxes"



And she said "that's accurate."



I promise you that will be in almost every GOP ad this fall. — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) May 8, 2018

'"Now you’ve heard it straight from Nancy Pelosi’s mouth: if Democrats take back the House and she’s reinstalled as Speaker, your taxes will go up,” said NRCC Communications Director Matt Gorman in an email missive.

At the Politico session, Pelosi also brushed aside complaints from some of her fellow Democrats, who say Pelosi and other top Democratic leaders should step aside and make way for a younger generation. Pelosi and her two senior lieutenants in the House are all in their 70s and have been in their post for decades.

Pelosi said she is committed to staying for two reasons: because she wants a woman at the leadership table and because she is best equipped to protect the Affordable Care Act, one of her party’s most important legislative achievements.

Pelosi suggested she might have retired if Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 presidential election.

“There’d be a woman at the head of the table. The Affordable Care Act (would be) protected. I could go home,” Pelosi said. “But that didn’t happen.”

The California Democrat also called herself a “legislative virtuoso” who could drive hard bargains with her GOP counterparts. “I say this because I want women to take pride in who they are and not be viewed as running away from a fight,” Pelosi said.

Asked about Democratic candidates who are campaigning on a pledge not to support her as speaker, Pelosi said that was a political move and she was not worried it would cost her the gavel.

“If they have to do that to win the election, I’m all for winning,” she said. “Just win baby.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com