Mike Flynn charged with lying to FBI, heads to Federal Court
01 / 03
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, center, and his attorney Abbe Lowell, right, depart Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 24, 2017, after a closed-door interview with Senate Intelligence Committee investigators looking into Russia's election meddling and possible ties to the Trump Administration.
02 / 03
Michael Flynn, former national security advisor to President Donald Trump, arrives for his plea hearing at the Prettyman Federal Courthouse Dec. 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.
03 / 03
Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (R) arrives at the at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, DC, Dec. 2017. Others are not identified. Flynn is expected to plead guilty to lying to the FBI on two conversations with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition in 2016.
XXX _JG_137299_FLYNN_STATUS_7_10_201_JMG_32506.JPG A USA DC
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, right makes a court appearance at U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Tuesday.
Jack Gruber, USA TODAY

WASHINGTON – Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller has requested a November sentencing date for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, signaling that the former Army general has completed his cooperation with federal investigators in the ongoing inquiry into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

In a joint filing Monday, prosecutors and Flynn's attorney, Robert Kelner, suggested a Nov. 28 date. The filing comes just days after former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort struck his own cooperation agreement with Mueller while pleading guilty to obstructing justice and a conspiracy to defraud the government.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before President Donald Trump's inauguration. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, but his cooperation with prosecutors is expected to weigh heavily in a request for a reduced sentence.

Prosecutors charged that Flynn falsely told FBI agents he did not ask Kislyak to delay a vote on a pending United Nations Security Council resolution critical of Israeli settlements.

Prosecutors also charged that Flynn lied to agents about a Dec. 29 conversation about how Russia might respond to sanctions the U.S. government had levied over its election meddling. President Barack Obama imposed those sanctions Dec. 28; the same day, Kislyak contacted Flynn to discuss how the Russian government would respond. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the next day that his government would not retaliate for the sanctions. Trump praised Putin's move on Twitter, writing, "I always knew he was very smart!" 

While incoming presidents traditionally have calls with world leaders during the transition, it is unusual for aides to begin conducting foreign policy of any kind before the inauguration.

Flynn's contacts with Kislyak, which were discovered by federal investigators who regularly monitor the communications of foreign diplomats in the U.S., prompted then-Acting Attorney General Sally Yates to alert White House Counsel Don McGahn.

Yates, who was abruptly fired by Trump for refusing to defend the president's disputed travel ban, later told a Senate panel that she feared Flynn's communications could have made him vulnerable to Russian blackmail. 

Who’s out at the Trump White House: departures and dismissals
01 / 10
President Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 28, 2017, along with Vice President Pence and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Press Secretary Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. In the first seven months of his administration, Trump has seen the departures of many senior aides including Priebus, Bannon, Spicer and Flynn.
02 / 10
On Aug. 18, 2017, Steve Bannon left his post as senior adviser to President Trump. Seen here, Bannon helps with last minute preparations before President Trump announced his decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement at the White House on June 1, 2017.
03 / 10
On July 31, Anthony Scaramucci left his post as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job. A person close to Scaramucci confirmed the staffing change just hours after President Donald Trump's new chief of staff, John Kelly, was sworn into office. In this July 21, 2017 photo, incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci,blows a kiss after answering questions during the press briefing in the Brady
04 / 10
On July 21, Sean Spicer quit his job as White House press secretary Friday after President Trump decided to tap Anthony Scaramucci as the White House communications director, according to two White House officials. Seen here, Spicer takes a question during the daily news conference at the White House on Feb. 14, 2017.
05 / 10
Walter Shaub resigned his post as director of the United States Office of Government Ethics on July 6, 2017. Ahaub, who prodded President Donald TrumpÕs administration over conflicts of interest resigned to take a new job, at the Campaign Legal Center, a nonprofit in Washington that mostly focuses on violations of campaign finance law.
06 / 10
Mike Dubke (r) on May 30, 2017, confirmed his resignation as White House communications director. Counselor to the US President Kellyanne Conway (L) and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault (2-L) and White House communications director Mike Dubke (R) listen as a reporter asks a question during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington,on April 20, 2017.
07 / 10
On May 5, 2017, the White House fired White House chief usher Angella Reid, the person responsible for managing the residence and staff its and overseeing events. No reason was given for Reid's dismissal. In this Oct. 18, 2011 photo, the then-incoming White House chief usher Angella Reid is photographed in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington.
08 / 10
Deputy National Security Advisor, K.T. McFarland speaks during during an event celebrating Women's History Month, in the East Room at the White House March 29, 2017, in Washington, DC. On April 9, 2017, McFarland was asked to step down and serve instead as ambassador to Singapore.
09 / 10
Katie Walsh left her job as White House deputy chief of staff less than three months into the the Trump administration on March 30, 2017, for a private sector role. In this Nov. 14, 2016, file photo, Katie Walsh appears at a post-election press briefing to discuss the RNC's role in the election, at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington.
10 / 10
On Feb. 14 2017, Michael Flynn abruptly resigned from his position as National Security Advisor after facing increased scrutiny due to reports that the Justice Department contacted the White House in regards to Flynn's alleged pre-inauguration conversations with the Russian ambassador concerning sanctions. This Jan. 22, 2017, shows Flynn arriving to a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com