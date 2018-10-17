Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's news that they’re expecting a child in the spring got us thinking about baby names.
We’re guessing the royal baby will have a historically regal name like Victoria or Arthur. At least that’s what the bets already being made with British bookmakers are theorizing.
But Harry and Meghan have a knack for breaking with tradition, so their firstborn could very well have an unusual name. They might even take a cue from her homeland.
We know America’s most popular baby names — they haven’t changed much over the last 10 years. Boys have had Liam, Noah and William in the Top 5 names since 2007. Girls have had Emma, Olivia and Ava since 2008.
Then, since we’re deep in the baby-name rabbit hole now, we wondered what the least popular names are. So, we used data from the Social Security Administration to find the least popular boy and girl names since 2007. In the Top 1,000 names by number of births, these came in very last.
Least popular boy names
- 2017 - Jaxx
- 2016- Bode
- 2015 - Jayvion
- 2014 - Reagan
- 2013 - Graeme
- 2012 - Kamdyn
- 2011 - Kamren
- 2010 - Keshawn
- 2009 - Trevin
- 2008 - Carlo
- 2007 - Leroy
Least popular girl names
- 2017 - Alora
- 2016 - Kensington
- 2015 - Sidney
- 2014 - Cambria
- 2013 - Kaelynn
- 2012 - Sofie
- 2011 - Damaris
- 2010 - Karley
- 2009 - Gretchen
- 2008 - Diya
- 2007 - Kya
