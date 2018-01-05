A Texas woman has been arrested for allegedly slashing her husband with a kitchen knife after catching him ogling other women during a night out.

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday when 27-year-old Star Perez had returned home with her husband after attending a San Antonio festival called Fiesta, according to local media reports. An argument then erupted and Perez allegedly grabbed the knife and swung at her husband, cutting his arm.

According to an affidavit cited by local TV station KSAT, police said Perez told her husband, Daniel Perez Jr., "I could ******* kill you right now. You don't even know. I could kill you."

The scared spouse, also 27, then ran from the home and called police, reported TV station KVUE.

According to another station, KABB, Perez was arrested on Monday. She was being held Tuesday at the Bexar County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Associated Press reported. Online jail records don’t indicate whether she has an attorney to comment for her.

Police told KSAT that the couple has been together for 11 years and have a child. They did not say where the child was at the time of the alleged stabbing.

