SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Savannah/Hilton Head International airport is getting a $7.6 million grant to upgrade the facility near Georgia's coast.

The Savannah Airport Commission recently voted to accept the grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for a terminal apron expansion project, The Savannah Morning News reported.

The money was part of recent $205 million in supplemental funding for infrastructure grants to small airports in 34 states awarded by the FAA.

The FAA also awarded $6.3 million to the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina for an infrastructure project.

The Savannah expansion will provide space for the upcoming terminal expansion as well as critical space for overflow aircraft parking, said Greg Kelly, executive director of the Savannah Airport Commission.

The grant will cover 90 percent of the apron expansion project, which is set to begin later this month, the Savannah newspaper reported.

"This apron project must be complete before we can begin our terminal expansion," Kelly said. "The growth at our airport has been such that we have had to accelerate our capital expansion plan schedule in order to accommodate additional passengers and flight operations."

The project will come before a planned $25 million four-gate terminal expansion project, which was previously approved and has long been part of the airport's master plan. The gate expansion is scheduled for 2019.

In 2007 the airport unveiled a plan for a $14.2 million terminal expansion, which added five new gates and 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space to the 10-gate terminal built in 1994.

The 2019 terminal expansion, which will also include a security check-point expansion, will provide much needed space to accommodate the growing passenger numbers at the airport, the Savannah newspaper reported.

The airport welcomed more than 250,000 passengers during the month of August — a month-over-month increase of 13 percent.

