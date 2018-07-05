A broken water line left a Carnival cruise ship flooded throughout hallways and 50 staterooms last Thursday as crew members rushed to restore rooms and resettle passengers within a matter of hours.

Video footage from aboard the Carnival Dream's Caribbean voyage last week shows water rushing from the ship's walls, ceiling and rooms after a malfunction with the vessel's fire sprinkler system occurred at around 6 p.m., the company later said in a statement.

A Facebook post documenting the flooding from passenger Marla DeAnn Haase received more than 10,000 shares before its removal, according to the Miami Herald, with DeAnn Haase asking friends to "say a prayer for (us) all."

Carnival provided full details of the incident in a statement to New Orleans station Fox 8, explaining that the weeklong cruise's incident affected about 100 guests as crew members rushed to restore their rooms by around midnight. Carpeting in rooms and elsewhere was replaced as needed, while other rooms — while still damp — were deemed suitable for sleeping, the company said.

A few guests opted to move their mattresses to the spa for the night, per the statement.

"We offered to fly the impacted guests home at our expense if they wanted to disembark early and only two of the nearly 100 guests that received our offer chose to do so," Carnival said in the statment, per Fox 8. "Most of the guests on board were not even aware of the incident until the last 24 hours as word circulated and our passengers heard from friends and family who saw media reports."

By the next day, Carnival had offered all affected passengers on the 3,500-person voyage a full refund plus a 50% discount for a future cruise, according to Inc. The ship returned Sunday morning to its homeport in New Orleans as scheduled.

