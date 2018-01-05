A "modesty poncho" on display at Divine Child High School in Dearborn, Mich. School officials plan to give them to girls whose prom dresses are deemed too revealing.

Provided by Erin Wade via Detroit Free Press

DETROIT — A Catholic high school in the Detroit area has backed off plans to pass out "modesty ponchos" at prom to girls whose dresses are deemed too revealing, an idea that generated criticism.

The controversy began early last week when one of the ponchos was displayed in the lobby of Divine Child High School in Dearborn. A sign noted that the ponchos would be doled out "at the door" at the dance to people wearing dresses that did not meet dress code requirements.

The ponchos were widely criticized and ridiculed on social media. Some girls decided to seek alterations or hunt for a new dress, with the May 12 prom just days away.

On Tuesday, the Archdiocese of Detroit released a letter Principal Eric Haley sent out to parents:

"Our intention with displaying the poncho was never to make students feel uncomfortable, but to remind all students and parents of our formal Prom dress policy, which has not changed for several years," Haley said. "To be clear: The poncho will not be passed out at Prom. It was on display to proactively remind students of our dress code policies and eliminate any confusion prior to this special event."

Haley said Divine Child, like many other private and public schools, is simply asking students and parents to follow the dress code when selecting prom outfits.

"We encourage our students to tailor their outfits or provide their own wraps or shawls that would meet our requirements," he said. "If necessary, we may also provide wraps and shawls, as we have done at school functions for many years."

Some people took to social media to accuse the school of causing girls to feel shame about their bodies.

Mary Pat O'Malley, a theology teacher at the school, previously told WJBK-TV (Fox 2):

"We are trying to focus on the inner beauty and not draw attention to something that doesn't need attention drawn to it. It was really intended as a deterrent and a lighthearted one at that."

Divine Child junior Erin Wade said Tuesday she was "overjoyed, to say they least" when students and parents received the letter saying the ponchos wouldn't be passed out at prom.

"I'm just really thankful that the school chose to listen to their students," she said.

When the poncho went on display in the school lobby, Wade returned a dress she had purchased back in January, worried that its neckline would earn her a poncho. She's now on the hunt for a new one.

"I have some dresses coming in the mail. We'll see how those go," she said.

