SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah campus was on lockdown for nearly two hours late Monday night after a shooting.

The university announced on its Twitter account that a shooting took place shortly before 10 p.m. It told people on the campus to shelter in place; the order was lifted at 11:46 p.m. MDT.

The university said police were looking for the alleged suspect, who was described as a black man, 37 years old, 6-foot, 3 inches, 250 pounds, wearing a gray beanie, black pants, white shoes and a white hoodie. He was last seen on foot leaving north from the university’s medical towers.

The campus newspaper, the Daily Utah Chronicle, reported that police didn't believe there was "an active threat."

“We’ve got everything secured at this point in time," university police Lt. Brian Wahlin said at around 11:15 p.m.

Police were still searching campus for the suspect, a registered sex offender, Salt Lake City media outlets, including the campus newspaper, reported Monday night.

Last month, an ex-convict pleaded guilty to killing a University of Utah student from China using a gun stolen after another slaying. Austin Boutain, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He and his wife were charged with hatching a carjacking plot that led to the October 2017 death of Chenwei Guo, whose parents live in Beijing and were devastated over the death of their only son at age 23.

