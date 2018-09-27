The sixth season of the massive video game hit "Fortnite" has finally arrived.

Just in time for the Halloween season, publisher Epic Games introduced a spooky theme called Darkness Rises, adding fresh skins and other perks including pets and a new item that can turn players invisible.

For those who have never boarded the Battle Bus, "Fortnite" features a Battle Royale where 100 players descend on an island in an environment similar to "The Hunger Games." You can play alone or with a team, and the last one standing wins.

If you are still eagerly waiting the chance to tackle Season 6, here's everything you need to know.

The new pets appearing in the sixth season of Fortnite.

Epic Games

The island looks a lot creepier

Instead of playing under sunny skies, the island is shrouded in darkness. There are also several new areas to check out, including a floating island, corn fields and a corrupted area.

What are Shadow Stones?

This is the new perk in Season 6 – an item users find and consume to add new abilities. If you consume a Shadow Stone, you take on a Shadow Form, according to patch notes posted by Epic. This lets players go invisible if they stand still, but when they move, they're easier to spot by leaving a shadow trail behind them. But there are some nice perks, including the ability to move faster, phase through objects, and taking a fall with no damage regardless of height. The perk lasts for 45 seconds.

You can bring Pets with you

Players can now bring a buddy! An image of the Pets feature a dog, lizard and a tiny dragon. It appears the pets are cosmetic only.

A new Battle Pass

As with each season of Fortnite, users can add a fresh Battle Pass, a one-time purchase players make to add even more cosmetic items like skins, including one outfit where players can turn into a werewolf. The Pass costs roughly $10.

