The names and addresses of Sen. Cory Gardner's family members were publicly shared online, Fox News reported Sunday.

The Colorado Republican also told Fox that his wife was sent a text message with a video attachment that showed a graphic beheading.

It is not clear if the text and release of personal information were related, or if they were tied to Gardner's vote in favor of confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Gardner's office did not reply to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Several Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee had their private information made public – an act known as "doxxing" – in recent weeks.

Jackson A. Cosko, 27, was arrested last week for allegedly doxxing Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, by publishing their names and addresses on Wikipedia. Cosko, a former aide to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, faces several charges, including "making public restricted personal information" and "unauthorized access to a government computer."

Gardner is not a member of the Judiciary Committee, but he was sent an anonymous letter alleging Kavanaugh shoved a woman against a wall in Washington, D.C., while he was drunk in 1998.

Kavanaugh, who was questioned about the allegation by Judiciary Committee investigators, called it "total Twilight Zone.'"

"We're dealing with an anonymous letter about an anonymous person and an anonymous friend," he told the committee leadership in a telephone call. "It's ridiculous."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com