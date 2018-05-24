Serena Williams almost died after giving birth to her adorable girl, Junior, last year, and it’s been a hard 14 months back to the Women's Tennis Association Tour.

It just got harder.

This week, Williams learned she lost her ranking at the French Open.

This means there’s a possibility Williams could face some of the world’s top tennis players at the start of the tournament, making it less likely she'll progress to the finals.

Are moms punished for having children?

For working moms, this “surprise” after returning from maternity leave only validates what many have already experienced — that they are punished for having children.

USA TODAY columnist Nancy Armour was blunt in her assessment, saying that tournament officials should have made an exception for Williams.

"She had a baby, a physically grueling experience made even more so by complications that left her bedridden for six weeks. To not recognize that that should warrant an exception, be it for Williams or any new mother, is both outdated and mean-spirited. Not to mention short-sighted on the part of French Open officials, who risk seeing one of the world’s most popular athletes make an early exit from her first major since she had her daughter because she’ll face top competition right away."

What players, supporters are saying

Williams' ranking has dropped to 453 and even some of her toughest rivals have questioned the decision. Maria Sharapova said at last week's Italian Open, and is quoted in The Washington Post, that she would like to see the rule change.

"Tennis is such a selfish sport, but I think when there’s a child in your life you lose a little bit of that, because there’s something that’s so much more important.”

Among the harshest critics of Williams' maternity leave punishment, however, are her fans and those who support working moms.

Disappointing and a deterrent to WTA players managing their complete lives. Female players shouldn’t be penalize for taking time to have families. Also creates a lopsided draw and jeopardizes players who would normally go further in the draw. They lose ranking pts and $$. — nancy bulkley (@iamnmb) May 22, 2018

I can't believe you are not allowed to keep your ranking when you go on maternity leave. Very chauvinistic but not surprising! However, I do believe you will be back on top! — PinkyHopkins-johns (@PinkyhopkinsJ) May 21, 2018

Absolutely ridiculous that your tennis ranking and the French Open don’t recognise maternity leave. We’ve so far to go! — alena (@Alenachat) May 22, 2018

Shame on the WTA and the French Open Organizers for punishing Serena Williams by stripping her of her ranking and not seeding her just because she chose to have a baby. These rules unfairly discriminate against women. Shame shame shame! — Corinne Zarco (@CorinneZarco) May 22, 2018

The tournament starts Sunday. The 23-time Grand Slam champion will open the Grand Slam against 70th-ranked Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

