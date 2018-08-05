New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has resigned after four women accused him of physical abuse.

New York Attorney General Schneiderman follows the trail of infamy taken by once-esteemed New York politicians Eliot Spitzer and Anthony Weiner when his resignation takes effect today amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

The claims against Schneiderman, a champion of the #MeToo movement and outspoken warrior against sexual harassment and abuse, include violent abuse.

The Democrat had drawn rave reviews from liberals for his clashes with the Trump administration. Hours before the scandal broke, Schneiderman tweeted Monday that he was leading eight attorneys general against EPA Secretary Scott Pruitt’s "absurd plan" to limit the use of science in making decision on public health and our environment.

Later Monday, Schneiderman said he would resign Tuesday after The New Yorker detailed allegations from four women who say he slapped, choked and degraded them. Schneiderman, 63, acknowledged engaging in role-playing "in the privacy of intimate relationships" but denied assaulting anyone or engaging in non-consensual sex.

"Serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me," Schneiderman said. "While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time."

President Trump made no immediate mention of the resignation, but Donald Trump Jr. was all over it on Twitter. His tweets included a retweet of his father's tweet from 2013: "Weiner is gone, Spitzer is gone - next will be lightweight A.G. Eric Schneiderman. Is he a crook? Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Weiner."

Schneiderman was outspoken in his criticism of Harvey Weinstein, the now-disgraced, one-time giant of filmmaking accused by numerous women of sexual harassment and assault. In February, Schneiderman's office filed suit against Weinstein and The Weinstein Co. alleging sexual harassment and discrimination carried out by Harvey and his top lieutenants.

The New Yorker noted that when it won its Pulitzer for coverage of sexual harassment Schneiderman issued a congratulatory tweet, praising “the brave women and men who spoke up about the sexual harassment they had endured at the hands of powerful men.”

The fast, hard fall of the powerful is nothing new in New York. Weiner, 53, was a seven-term Democratic congressman from New York City who resigned in disgrace in 2011 after a lewd photo he sent to a woman from his Twitter account became public.

Weiner's issues continued, and his fall from grace hit bottom last May when he pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor. He was sentenced to prison and must register as a sex offender.

Weiner, who had been sending sexual messages to a 15-year-old girl, wept as he apologized in court for his behavior.

"I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse," he said.

Spitzer, 58, was a popular governor of New York when his career collapsed in 2008 amid a prostitution scandal. The New York Times reported that a wiretap caught Spitzer arranging to pay thousands of dollars to Emperor's Club VIP, an exclusive prostitution service.

Spitzer was not charged with a crime, but a political comeback fell short in 2013 when he lost the Democratic primary for the office of New York City comptroller. That same year, Weiner placed fifth in the Democratic primary for mayor.

