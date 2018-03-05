Nashville Metro police were called to the Opry Mills Mall on Thursday afternoon after a shooting was reported,

Natalie Allison/ USA TODAY Network - Tennessee

NASHVILLE — Police took a suspect into custody Thursday afternoon after a shooting that killed one person at Opry Mills Mall.

The shooting stemmed from a "dispute" between two men, Metro Police said.

The victim died after being rushed to Skyline Medical Center, according to police spokesman Don Aaron. Police identified him as Demarco Churchwell, 22, of Nashville.

No one else was hurt, authorities said.

The suspect, identified by police as Justin Golson, 22, of Antioch, was taken into custody soon after police arrived at the scene. Investigators were interviewing him Thursday afternoon.

A retired police officer helped take the suspect into custody, Aaron said. The retired officer was at a nearby ticket booth when witnesses ran in screaming, "Shooter! Shooter!"

The suspected gunman, who was in the crowd, put a pistol on the counter and said he had acted in self defense. The retired officer took the gun and told the suspect to lay on the ground outside until police arrived, Aaron said.

Officers swept through the mall after the shooting, and Aaron said there didn't appear to be any remaining danger. Investigators were working to interview more than 25 potential witnesses.

The nearby Grand Ole Opry house and Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center were put on lockdown while police investigated. Several area schools closed to visitors.

The mall is about 15 miles north of a Waffle House where four people were killed in a shooting on April 22.

