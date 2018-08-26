In this file photo taken on September 5, 2008 Republican presidential candidate John McCain pauses while addressing a campaign event at the Freedom Hill Ampitheatre in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

AFP/Getty Images

John McCain, who died Saturday at 81, will be remembered as many things – father, former prisoner of war, U.S. senator, presidential nominee – but perhaps his most enduring legacy is captured in a single word: maverick.

But how did the Arizona Republican earn the label that has come to define his rise in national politics? We’ve rounded up some of his most memorable moments in which he showed he was not afraid to stand up for what he believed in.

More: John McCain to lie in state at U.S. Capitol, an honor bestowed on only 30 other people

Refusing early release as a POW in Vietnam

In 1967, the aircraft McCain was piloting was shot down over North Vietnam. He was captured and spent more than five years as a prisoner of war. McCain, the son and grandson of Navy admirals, had the opportunity to be released early. He refused because he wanted to follow the military code of conduct which instructed POWs to accept release only in the order in which they were captured.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

More: John McCain was 'a very determined guy with a lot of spirit' as a POW

Challenging Republicans on issues that mattered to him

McCain was a conservative Republican, but his work in the Senate was marked by a zest for bipartisanship which often put him at odds with his own party. McCain reached across the aisle on several occasions to push for action on issues like campaign finance reform, climate change and immigration.

In 2002, he co-authored a campaign finance law with Democrat Russ Feingold, but the Supreme Court rolled back key parts of the law.

More: What will Sen. John McCain's legacy be?

The following year, he worked with Joe Lieberman, a former Democratic senator from Connecticut, to introduce a climate change bill designed to cut and cap greenhouse gas pollution, although the bill did not pass in the Senate.

He also worked for more than a decade trying to forge a bipartisan deal on immigration reform that would include stricter border security combined with a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants. Legislation he helped write in 2013 passed the Senate, but it was never taken up by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Defending Obama during the 2008 presidential campaign

During the 2008 presidential race, McCain spoke out in defense of Barack Obama when a woman at a town hall event said she could not trust him because he was "an Arab."

"No, ma'am. He's a decent, family man, citizen, that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues. And that's what this campaign is all about," McCain said, as the crowd booed. “I admire Senator Obama and his accomplishments, and I will respect him. I want everyone to be respectful, and let’s make sure we are. Because that’s the way politics should be conducted in America."

When Obama defeated him in November 2008, McCain gave a powerful concession speech acknowledging the historic significance of the Democratic candidate's victory, particularly for African Americans.

“This is an historic election, and I recognize the special significance it has for African Americans and for the special pride that must be theirs tonight. I’ve always believed that America offers opportunities to all who have the industry and will to seize it. Senator Obama believes that, too. But we both recognize that though we have come a long way from the old injustices that once stained our nation’s reputation and denied some Americans the full blessings of American citizenship, the memory of them still had the power to wound.”

More: John McCain may have lost the presidency, but still became larger-than-life

Taking on Trump

Though they shared a party affiliation, McCain and Trump battled publicly almost from the time the real estate mogul launched his presidential bid in the summer 2015. McCain eventually withdrew his endorsement of Trump in October 2016 after an audio recording surfaced of Trump making lewd comments about women.

He publicly took Trump to task after the then-presidential candidate feuded with Khizr Khan, the father of a soldier killed in Iraq. McCain also criticized “spurious nationalism” in an apparent knock on Trump’s ‘America First’ policy.

More: Trump warns McCain. 'At some point, I fight back. And it won't be pretty'

Speaking out on harsh interrogations

McCain, who was tortured during his time as a POW in Vietnam, was a vocal critic of the CIA's past use of harsh interrogation methods of suspected terrorists. As chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, he opposed Gina Haspel's nomination for CIA director, saying she failed to adequately answer questions about her role in the now-outlawed harsh interrogations program.

In 2015, he spoke about the Senate Intelligence Committee's report on CIA interrogation tactics:

“I believe the American people have a right – indeed, a responsibility – to know what was done in their name; how these practices did or did not serve our interests; and how they comported with our most important values... The truth is sometimes a hard pill to swallow. It sometimes causes us difficulties at home and abroad. It is sometimes used by our enemies in attempts to hurt us. But the American people are entitled to it, nonetheless."

More: John McCain, stormy and unchangeable, taught us to never give in to torture

More: 'We are Americans first, Americans last, Americans always.' John McCain's most powerful quotes

Preserving the Affordable Care Act, Obama's legacy

In the early hours of July 28, 2017, McCain shocked the country when he gave a dramatic thumbs-down to GOP legislation to undo the Affordable Care Act, casting a decisive vote that stalled Republican efforts to gut Obamacare.

McCain delivered a passionate speech on the Senate floor prior to casting his vote urging his fellow senators to return to the civility and camaraderie for which the upper chamber once was known. His vote came just a week after he learned that he had a brain tumor.

More: Senate narrowly defeats 'skinny repeal' of Obamacare, as McCain votes 'no'

John McCain: Becoming 'the Maverick'

Contributing: Dan Nowicki, Arizona Republic; Erin Kelly, Eliza Collins and Jessica Estepa, USA TODAY

Follow N'dea Yancey-Bragg on Twitter: @NdeaYanceyBragg

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com