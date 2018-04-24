National Small Business Week (April 29 to May 5) is here and it's time to celebrate the hard work of people who contribute so much to the U.S. economy.

And while it is great that we celebrate the value and importance of small businesses, it's important to note that if there is one thing they typically need more than recognition, it is access to capital.

When it comes to funding, there are the usual sources to tap: personal assets, bank loans, friends and family, and so on. Those old standbys remain popular, albeit challenging, especially for a startup.

That’s why all week USA TODAY will focus on ways that small businesses can get the money they need to start, run, and grow their businesses including crowdfunding, venture capital, tapping into the value of your home and more.

But before we dive into the week, here a few creative ways to get your business funded.

Supplier financing

I have one whole section in my bestselling book The Small Business Bible that covers creative financing, and this method is my favorite. In it, I tell the tale of Arnold Goldstein and his efforts to create, on a shoestring budget, a business he dubbed Discount City. As Goldstein explained in his great book, Starting on a Shoestring, he launched Discount City with $120,000 worth of merchandise on the shelves, sitting on fixtures worth $20,000, and three months of deferred rent.

Out of his own pocket? $2,600.

How did he pull off this magic trick? Supplier financing. As Goldstein says, under the right circumstances, the right supplier or wholesaler just might help you fund your business – with product (sold on contingency), deferred rent (with interest), and even outright funding (ditto.) The key here is to offer them a great deal that proves that they will 1) get paid back, and 2) get a valuable new customer – you.

Seller financing

Let’s say you want to start a business but are tight for money. What do you do? One creative option is to look to buy an existing business from a seller who is, as they say, “motivated.” A business owner who needs to sell his or her business pronto might be very motivated to act as the bank, finance your purchase, and let you pay them off over time.

Factoring

Factoring has been around a long time, even if a lot of small business people don’t know about it. With this option, you can sell any money owed to you in the future – accounts receivable for example – to a company called a “factor.” Yes, the factor will pay you less today for the money coming in down the road, but hey, at least it’s some immediate capital.

Tap your IRA or 401(k)

No, I am not telling you to use your retirement funds to launch your startup; your ol’ pal Steve would never do that. Instead, I am suggesting a far less risky move:

Take out a loan against your retirement funds.

Here’s the little-known deal: IRS rules allow you to take out a loan against your retirement funds, interest free, for up to 60 days. This is a limited, but nevertheless nifty, trick.

Get a partner

If you are willing to put in the sweat equity, maybe you can find a partner willing to put in actual equity.

These are just a few ideas. You will find more detailed funding options at USA TODAY all week. Why? Because, like the USA – today and all week, we love small business.

