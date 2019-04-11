NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A small plane crashed into a cemetery in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

WBZ-TV in Boston reports from a witness account that the plane dove straight into the ground Monday afternoon.

According to WBZ, the pilot was the only person onboard the Cessna 150, but that person's condition has not been released.

The plane took off from a regional airport about five miles away from the rural crash site.

The NTSB is investigating.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter