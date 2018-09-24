Southwest unveils first new look since 2001
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
The new "Heart" paint scheme will be the carrier's first new livery since it introduced its current "Canyon Blue" look in 2001.
The new "Heart" paint scheme will be the carrier's first new livery since it introduced its current "Canyon Blue" look during a Jan. 16, 2000, ceremony in Dallas marking the airline's 30th anniversary.
Southwest Airlines planes taxi at the Oakland International Airport on Oct. 16, 2008.
Southwest Airlines jets wait on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on April 4, 2011.
A Southwest Airlines jet prepares to land at Midway Airport on April 5, 2011, in Chicago.
A Southwest Airlines plane arrives at Lambert Saint Louis International Airport on April 10, 2012.
A Southwest Airlines plane arrives at Lambert Saint Louis International Airport on Oct. 1, 2010.
Southwest airplanes taxi at Love Field in Dallas on Jan. 23, 2008.
A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Love Field in Dallas on April 23, 1996.
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 departs from Los Angeles International Airport on May 10, 1998.
A Southwest Airlines jet departs Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on June 3, 2007.
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off as another taxis at Love Field in Dallas on Oct. 20, 2003.
A Southwest jet takes off from Fort Lauderdale Hollywood international Airport on March 8, 2009.
"Arizona One" is one of several Southwest jets with a state theme.
Southwest's "Illinois One" plane lands at Los Angeles Airport on Feb. 22, 2013.
Southwest's "Florida One" aircraft.
Southwest's "Lone Star One" taxis to the gate at Tampa International Airport on Jan. 20, 2010.
Southwest debuted "Penguin One" on June 20, 2013, in celebration of 25 years of partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.
"Sports Illustrated" swimsuit model Bar Refaeli attends the Feb. 11., 2009, unveiling of "SI One."
Southwest's "Slam Dunk One."
A screenshot from the iMessage app on an Apple iPhone.
Laura Mandaro/USA TODAY

Can't stand being out of touch at 35,000 feet but don't want to pay for pricey in-flight Wi-Fi?

Try instant messaging.  

Southwest Airlines is the latest carrier to offer free in-flight messaging. The airline had been charging $2 per flight for the service since 2013, a price that is still listed on the airline's website.

The carrier, the USA's top carrier of domestic passengers, began rolling out complimentary messaging on select aircraft with Wi-Fi earlier this month, spokeswoman Michelle Agnew said. Passengers can send instant messages via iMessage and WhatsApp as long as they download the apps before the flight. (Passengers who purchase the airline's $8 in-flight internet service already get messaging for free.) The airline said travelers can find out if the free messaging is available on their flight by checking Southwest's in-flight entertainment portal on their device.

Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its second-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Montego Bay, Jamaica, on July 1, 2014.
This plane was the first-ever to fly paying Southwest passengers outside the USA on July 1, 2014, when it operated Flight 1804 from BWI airport to Aruba.
A sign directs Southwest's BWI passengers to international check-in on July 1, 2014. Southwest's first-ever international flights departed BWI later that morning.
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica, arrives from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Gate agents at BWI airport check to make sure passengers have their passports for Southwest's first-ever international flights to Aruba and Jamaica.
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica, gets a water-cannon salute upon arriving on July 1, 2014.
Passengers from Flight 906 -- Southwest's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica -- are welcomed on arrival from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Southwest placed complimentary snorkels at every seat on its first Caribbean flights – including this flight to Aruba from BWI – on July 1, 2014.
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica -- prepares to depart BWI on July 1, 2014.
Passengers from Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica-- are greeted upon arrival from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its first-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Aruba on July 1, 2014.
Wykeham McNeill (left), Jamaica's Minister of Tourism and Entertainment, and Kevin Krone, Southwest's Chief Marketing Officer, exchange gifts after Flight 906 arrived in Montego Bay on July 1, 2014.
Southwest agents check-in passengers in the international queue at BWI on July 1, 2014. The passengers were flying on Southwest's first-ever international flights.
Media outlets -- including a CNBC camera crew -- turned out at BWI airport on July 1, 2014, to cover the launch of Southwest's first-ever international flights.
Gate agents at BWI airport check to make sure passengers have their passports for Southwest's first-ever international flights to Aruba and Jamaica.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, speaks at a BWI press event on July 1, 2014, shortly before she boarded Flight 1804 to Aruba.
A boy on Southwest Flight 1804 -- the carrier's first-ever to fly paying passengers outside the USA -- volunteered to help attendants with their duties on the way from BWI airport to Aruba.
The white sands of Aruba come into view on July 1, 2014, as Southwest's first-ever international flight nears the end of its four-hour journey from Baltimore/Washington International.
And this is what the water-cannon salute looked like from inside Southwest Flight 1804 after it arrived in Aruba from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Southwest's first-ever international departure makes its way to the gate after arriving to Aruba and receiving a traiditional water-cannon salute on July 1, 2014.
Southwest workers lined up to applaud passengers arrival to Aruba on Flight 1804 from BWI. Aruba tourism officials and media also were on hand.
The 737 that operated Flight 1804 -- Southwest's first-ever international departure -- sits at a gate in Aruba after arriving from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers (third from the right), joins Aruba government officials for a ceremonial ribbon cutting to mark the carrier's first-ever flight to the island on July 1, 2014.
The arrival of Southwest to Aruba was a big story for the local media.
Passengers play along to a beach theme while awaiting Southwest's first-ever international flights to depart BWI airport on July 1, 2014, for Aruba and Jamaica.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers (left), presents a model Southwest 737 to an Aruba ministry to celebrate Southwest's arrival to Aruba.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, does her best to slice an intricate ceremonial cake in the shape of a Southwest 737 Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014.
Caribbean-themed musical performers were on hand at BWI on July 1, 2014, to help create atmosphere for Southwest’s first international flights -- bound for Aruba, Jamaica and the Bahamas.
This Aruba mascot – seen at Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014 -- welcomes fliers with a traditional Aruban greeting.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, talks at a press event at Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014.
Southwest Flight 1804 – Southwest’s first-ever international departure – flies over the Atlantic off the coast of the Carolinas on July 1, 2014, on its way from BWI airport to Aruba
Southwest passengers queue up at BWI to board Flight 1804 to Aruba on July 1, 2014. It was Southwest’s first-ever international flight.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, speaks to Aruban media after Flight 1804 – Southwest’s first-ever international flight – landed in Aruba on July 1, 2014.

Southwest is not the first to offer free messaging

Delta Air Lines started offering free mobile messaging on Wi-Fi-equipped flights a year ago. It works with iMessage, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. 

Alaska Airlines was first U.S. carrier to introduce free messaging, in early 2017.

American Airlines planned to offer free messaging, announcing the service a year ago, but never implemented it. The carrier decided to focus on other in-flight entertainment, including free live TV, spokesman Joshua Freed said.

United  has free messaging on some aircraft, according to spokeswoman Maddie King, and is looking at expanding it throughout the fleet.

August's #avgeek gallery: 30 cool aviation photos
Painted in a deep TWA red, an MD-80 belonging to the museum soaks in the mid-summer heat at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018.
The Manhattan skyline rises as United Airlines jets operate at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
Visitors board a restored TWA Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
A Lockheed Constellation squeaks its nose over the top of a Martin 4-0-4 propliner at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
Used as a private jet, TWA operated a Lockheed Jetstar. A renovated version is seen at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018.
A Delta Air Lines MD-88 passes under Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport's tower on a warm summer's day in July 2018.
Customers grab a drink at United Airlines' new Polaris lounge bar at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
The Manhattan skyline rises behind United Airlines jets at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
Tables at United Airlines' invitation-only Classified restaurant sit waiting for their next customers at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
United Airlines recently installed its latest Polaris Lounge, located in Newark Liberty International Airport in June, 2018.
A Boeing 717 takes off from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in July 2018.
A full size Lockheed L-1011 simulator is in process of being restored at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018.
Former aircraft seats make for an impromptu theatre at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018.
Found inside the front passenger door on most aircraft, a build plate notes the TWA DC-9-83, otherwise known as an MD-80, at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018.
Giant cutaway models fill the floor of the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018. The model in the foreground is a Lockheed L-1011, while a Boeing 747 classic in the rear.
Rear air stairs welcome visitors aboard one of the few remaining Martin 4-0-4 'propliners.' The one seen here is located at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
Coach-style seats with first-class legroom fill the cabin of a restored Martin 4-0-4 propliner at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
The ever-gorgeous Lockheed Constellation, restored in TWA livery at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
Passengers await their next flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
United Airlines jets await their next flights from at the airline's Newark Liberty International Airport hub in June 2018.
The rear of a restored Lockheed Constellation held two bathrooms, plus a functional powder room. The set-up is seen here at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
The unique rear layout of a restored Lockheed Constellation indicates it was converted to a dual purpose passenger/cargo aircraft. The airplane lives at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
Table-style seating occupies a mini-cabin aboard a restored Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
The Springfield-Branson National Airport, located near Springfield, Missouri, is relatively empty on a slow Sunday afternoon in July 2018.
A Delta Connection Bombardier CRJ-700 pulls up to a gate at Springfield-Branson National Airport in Springfield, Missouri, in July 2018.
Passenger seats aboard a restored Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
The view out the window of a Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
Nicknamed 'Skyliner Kansas City,' a restored Martin 4-0-4 propliner rests at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
Clouds above and below made for a pleasing sight aboard a Delta Connection flight between Springfield, Missouri, and Atlanta in July, 2018.
A Boeing 767-400 takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in July, 2018, bound for Europe.
