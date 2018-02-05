A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Newark Wednesday morning diverted to Cleveland because of a broken window, a passenger said.

"On my way to NJ for work and #Southwest957 gets a window crack," said Alejandro Aguina on Twitter. "Only outside crack so we're all safe."

The plane carried 73 passengers at the time of the landing, the airline said in a statement. There were no injuries reported.

Southwest in a statement said no emergency landing was requested. The plane was taken out of service "for maintenance review."

On my way to NJ for work and #Southwest957 gets a window crack. Only outside crack so we're all safe. On our way to NJ in new plane. Thanks to the @SouthwestAir crew and pilots for handling it professionally. pic.twitter.com/CB4s7SQtS3 — Alejandro Aguina (@Dro_AA) May 2, 2018

“The flight landed uneventfully in Cleveland. The aircraft has been taken out of service, and our local Cleveland Employees are working diligently to accommodate the 76 Customers on a new aircraft to Newark,” Southwest said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

The twin-engine Boeing 737 took off from Chicago’s Midway International Airport at 9:53 a.m. ET Wednesday and rose to 33,000 feet over 20 minutes, according to Flightaware.com. At that point, flying over Lake Erie north of Ohio, it turned before gradually descending, and then landing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at 10:46 a.m. ET.

The emergency landing of a Southwest plane comes two weeks after a woman was nearly sucked out a Southwest flight when an engine blew.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com