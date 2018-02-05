Unit revenue fell short of Southwest's initial guidance last quarter.

A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Newark Wednesday morning was diverted to Cleveland because of a broken window, a passenger said.

"On my way to NJ for work and #Southwest957 gets a window crack," said Alejandro Aguina on Twitter. "Only outside crack so we're all safe."

The plane carried 73 passengers at the time of the landing, the airline said in a statement. There were no injuries reported.

On my way to NJ for work and #Southwest957 gets a window crack. Only outside crack so we're all safe. On our way to NJ in new plane. Thanks to the @SouthwestAir crew and pilots for handling it professionally. pic.twitter.com/CB4s7SQtS3 — Alejandro Aguina (@Dro_AA) May 2, 2018

The incident comes two weeks after one passenger was killed and seven injured when an engine blew out on a Southwest flight from New York to Dallas. Southwest said last week that the fatal incident has hurt bookings.

“The flight landed uneventfully in Cleveland. The aircraft has been taken out of service, and our local Cleveland Employees are working diligently to accommodate the 76 customers on a new aircraft to Newark,” Southwest said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

The twin-engine Boeing 737 took off from Chicago’s Midway International Airport at 9:53 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday and rose to 33,000 feet over 20 minutes, according to Flightaware.com. At that point, flying over Lake Erie north of Ohio, it turned in a counterclockwise direction before gradually descending, and then landing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at 10:46 am.

The statement noted that the airline did not make an emergency landing and said the

"aircraft maintained pressurization as there are multiple layers of panes in each window.

Another flight scheduled to fly out of Midway International Airport was canceled.

