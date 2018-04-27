WASHINGTON – Speaker Paul Ryan’s decision to fire the House chaplain erupted into a political and religious firestorm on Friday, with House Democrats demanding an explanation for the Rev. Pat Conroy’s ouster and suggesting it smacks of politics.

“For many members, the outrage isn’t just political. It’s personal,” said Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va.

Connolly said many lawmakers and aides have developed a deep rapport with Conroy since his appointment in 2011. He has helped them cope with everything from stress and setbacks to loss and death, the Virginia Democrat told USA Today.

Ryan sought Conroy’s resignation earlier this month. His spokeswoman, AshLee Strong, did not cite a specific reason in a statement on Friday.

“The speaker made the decision he believes to be in the best interest of the House, and he remains grateful for Father Conroy’s many years of service,” Strong said in an email to USA Today.

On the House floor Friday, Democrats called for a special inquiry into the matter and questioned whether Ryan had the authority to remove the chaplain.

“Father Conroy was elected to a 2-year term by the whole House of Representatives. His abrupt, unjust dismissal is hard to understand and impossible to support," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement Friday.

Republicans defeated the proposal for a special inquiry but it seems unlikely that will be the end of the imbroglio.

Connolly sent a letter to Ryan on Friday asking for a detailed explanation of Conroy’s ouster. More than 140 other lawmakers, almost all Democrats, signed the missive.

“The sensitive nature of this situation requires a description of the process followed to arrive at the decision and a justification for that decision,” the letter states. “We believe that, absent such details, questions will inevitably arise about the politicization of the process for hiring and dismissing a House chaplain. Not revealing such details could also risk resurrecting prior questions of religious bias.”

Connolly said he and other Democrats suspect that a prayer Conroy offered on Nov. 6, as Republicans were preparing to vote on their tax cut proposal, irked Ryan and other GOP lawmakers because it hinted as possible inequities in the bill.

“As legislation on taxes continues to be debated this week and next,” Conroy said in that prayer, “may all members be mindful that the institutions and structures of our great nation guarantee the opportunities that have allowed some to achieve great success, while others continue to struggle. May their efforts these days guarantee that there are not winners and losers under new tax laws, but benefits balanced and shared by all Americans.”

The Catholic Church's doctrine emphasizes social justice and helping the poor and most vulnerable members of society.

“Apparently protecting the poor and talking about fairness is now a firing offense in the House of Representatives,” Connolly said Friday.

Strong, Ryan's spokeswoman responded that Conroy "was not asked for his resignation over a political prayer.”

Ryan, who is Catholic, has reportedly appointed three Republican lawmakers — all Evangelical Christian ministers — to select the next House chaplain. On Thursday, one of those lawmakers, Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., told the Hill newspaper that he would like to choose someone who has a family, because so many lawmakers are dealing with frequent separations from their spouses and children.

“… When you walk the journey of having a kid back home that’s struggling or made some bad decisions, or when you have a separation situation or your wife’s not understanding the [congressional] schedule, having somebody who’s walked in those shoes allows you to immediately relate a little bit more than others,” Walker told the Hill.

Connolly slammed Walker’s search criteria as anti-Catholic.

“To any Catholic that means you have decided Catholic clergy need not apply because they’re celebate,” Connolly told USA Today.

Jack Minor, a spokesman for Walker, said the congressman's comments reflected his conversations with other lawmakers about what they would like to see in a new chaplain.

"Based on initial feedback from his peers on preferences for a new House chaplain, Congressman Walker said that members would benefit from a chaplain from a diverse background, who has led a multicultural congregation, and has counseling experience," Minor said in an email to USA Today.

"He also said that the chaplain would be advantaged by having life experiences that allows them to relate to Members – frequent time away from home, families, public roles," Minor said. "In laying out these recommendations, Walker made clear that he was not excluding any faith or denomination and that these traits were not qualifications."

Conroy is the only the second Catholic to ever serve in the role. Other House chaplains have been Protestant.

The overwhelming majority of lawmakers in the current Congress, 91 percent, identify themselves as Christian, according to data from the nonpartisan Pew Research Center. Fifty-six percent say they are Protestants, while 31 percent identify as Catholic.

